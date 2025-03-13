PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — A 47-year-old Malaysian man is being investigated for allegedly uploading fake content that touches on the 3R (religion, race and royalty) on social media.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in a statement today, said that the man was believed to have uploaded the content on his Facebook application page on March 9, claiming that the call to prayer (azan) through loudspeakers at the Ayer Kuning Mosque was no longer permitted.

It said the man’s statement had been recorded at the Taiping police station yesterday and his mobile phone and a SIM card were seized for forensic analysis.

The case is investigated under section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act, which provides a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of two years or both, upon conviction.

MCMC also advised the public to use social media platforms responsibly and prudently and not arbitrarily upload any content with 3R elements that could threaten racial and religious harmony in the country. — Bernama