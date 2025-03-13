PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — Ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob departed from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 3.15 pm today after being questioned for several hours in an ongoing corruption probe.

According to Free Malaysia Today, a MACC source said Ismail is due to return for further questioning at 10am tomorrow.

“We have to consider his health as well,” the person was quoted as saying.

Ismail was previously questioned by MACC on Feb 19, but collapsed at home three days later and was admitted to a hospital for blood pressure-related complications.

The investigation involves four of Ismail's former senior officers, following raids that led to the seizure of RM170 million in cash and 16kg of gold bars from their residences and other locations.

Ismail is also a suspect in the case, the MACC previously confirmed.

Today’s session was initially meant to be conducted on March 5, before it was repeatedly delayed due to a doctor’s exemption he gave to investigators.

Last Friday, MACC officials also interviewed Ismail’s doctor to assess whether his medical condition justified the repeated postponements.

Ismail is the third former prime minister investigated for corruption after leaving office, with Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being predecessors.