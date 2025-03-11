BAGAN DATUK, March 11 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today officiated the opening of Masjid Tuminah Hamidi here.

His Royal Highness arrived at the mosque at 7 pm and was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, along with Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Upon arrival, Sultan Nazrin planted a Bunga Tanjung (Mimusops elengi) tree before touring an exhibition prepared for the occasion and breaking fast with over 2,500 congregants.

The Ruler also performed the Maghrib, Isyak, and Tarawih prayers in congregation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development informed that the construction of the mosque began in 2017 with an estimated cost of RM53 million, funded by Yayasan Al-Falah, and was completed in 2023.

The mosque is named after the late parents of Ahmad Zahid, Raden Hamidi Abdul Fatah and Tuminah Abdul Jalil.

Designed as a floating mosque along the banks of the Sungai Perak in Bagan Datuk, it can accommodate up to 5,000 worshippers at a time. The mosque features an open plaza, a multipurpose hall, an exhibition room, and a two-storey conference room, making it both a place of worship and a tourist attraction. —Bernama