KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today emphasised the importance of strengthening Islamic policies and education, particularly the role of pondok institutions in the country.

Senior press secretary to the prime minister Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar valued the views shared by religious teachers especially their advice on traditional education and enhancing the role of pondok institutions in Malaysia.

“The advice also touched on strengthening and fostering understanding, eradicating hatred, and exercising patience in conveying sincere explanations of the Madani government’s efforts related to Islam to the people,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was broadcast live on Facebook today.

Tunku Nashrul said Anwar had earlier met with a delegation of pondok and madrasah school representatives from Kelantan at the Prime Minister’s Office.

He said the visit was at the prime minister’s invitation, following the delegation’s attendance at a breaking fast event at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya yesterday.

In addition, Tunku Nashrul said Anwar advocated for improved communication and closer cooperation with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

The prime minister also expressed hope that such meetings and religious discussions would continue in the future.

“The prime minister appreciates the advice and views shared by the religious scholars during the meeting, which reflect the interests of the people and the country,” he said.