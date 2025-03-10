KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today cautioned the public against baseless narratives on social media posts, touching on the issue of the Muslim call to prayer (Azan).

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, senior press secretary to the prime minister, said the culture of slander must be stopped immediately to avoid any negative impact on the community and the country.

“False narratives like this usually emerge every time there is an election,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office daily evening briefing that was broadcasted live today.

Tunku Nashrul reminded the public that the month of Ramadan also calls on Muslims to uphold the value of rational thinking and to reject any form of slander that could undermine unity.

The prime minister’s warning is believed to be in response to an issue regarding the call to prayer in Perak.

Recently, an unidentified individual uploaded a slanderous post on Facebook, claiming that the call to prayer for all mosques in Perak was no longer allowed to be broadcast using loudspeakers.

This baseless statement was made following the announcement of the Ayer Kuning state by-election, which will be held on April 26.