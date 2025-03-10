GEORGE TOWN, March 10— The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) is closely monitoring the situation of the four students involved in an accident in Jordan, its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said.

He added that he had received an initial report on the condition of the four students, with three of them in stable condition, while one requiring more intensive care due to severe injuries.

He also expressed his prayers for their safety and hopes for their full recovery.

“Education Malaysia Jordan (EMJ) has informed us about their condition, and the EMJ team is on the ground, closely monitoring the situation of those involved in the accident.

“They will keep us updated from time to time, and I will continue to provide updates on their condition,” he told reporters after attending the Kembara Ramadan KPT 2025 at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here yesterday.

Earlier, media reported that four Malaysian students studying at the University of Mu’tah in Jordan were injured following a road crash in the country last Friday.

Johor Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khaled informed that two of the students involved are from Johor and are first-year students in the field of Fiqh Wa Usul at the university. — Bernama