PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — The Ayer Kuning by-election is set for April 26, Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said.

Early voting has been set for April 22 and nomination day on April 12.

“The campaign period is set for 14 days starting from the nomination of candidates on April 12 until 11.59pm, April 25.

“Applications for postal voting for abroad and domestic for the N48 Ayer Kuning, Perak State Assembly by-election will be opened starting today, March 7,” Ramlan told a press conference here today.

The closing date for postal vote applications are as follows:

Category 1A — Election officers, EC members/officers, police, military and media personnel, March 9

Category 1B — Malaysian citizens who are abroad, March 20

Category 1C — Agency or organisation, March 20

For this by-election, the total expenditure is RM2.5 million, Ramlan said.

The Ayer Kuning state seat fell vacant following Ishsam Shahruddin’s death on February 22, after participating in the 4-Corner Football Championship at Georgetown City Stadium, Penang.

The 59-year-old was Tapah Umno division chief since 2018, and won the Ayer Kuning seat in the 15th General Election in November 2022, with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered contest.