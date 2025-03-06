PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today chaired the annual meeting of the National Financial Council 2025.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, arrived at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) Complex here at 11.30am and went straight to greet chief ministers, menteri besar and state leaders attending the meeting.

Among them are Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, as well as the Menteri Besar of Selangor Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi of Johor, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of Kedah and Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar of Terengganu.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet members and senior federal and state officials.

The annual meeting is a platform for negotiations on financial matters between the federal and state governments.

The MOF will issue a statement on the outcome of the meeting later. — Bernama