GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Physical works on the RM3 billion Juru-Sungai Dua Elevated Highway will start in the fourth quarter of this year.

State infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the public works ministry has reached an agreement with Plus for physical works to start this year.

“This highway will resolve the traffic congestion along the highway from the Juru toll to the Sungai Dua toll including the junctions to Penang bridge, Perai and Permatang Pauh,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

The elevated highway, stretching 17.3km with 9km that is elevated, is expected to complete in 2030.

Zairil said it will effectively separate local traffic from through traffic to reduce congestion along the route.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has raised the issue of congestion in Juru and Sungai Dua numerous times and applied for allocations from the federal government for the elevated highway to be built.

Last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved the project and technical meetings were held to conduct traffic studies and the Cabinet approved the project on December 20 last year.

Zairil said a Value Assessment workshop was held between February 24 to 27 involving the Works Ministry, Malaysian Highway Authority, Plus Malaysia Bhd and related state agencies.

“As a result from this workshop, the works ministry has reached an agreement with Plus to start physical works on the project,” he said.

He said the actual costs of the project will be finalised at the ministry level together with Plus.

“However, I was made to understand that there were some savings from the earlier costs of RM3 billion that was announced,” he said.

He said there were also proposals to improve several junctions including the Autocity junction, Penang bridge junction and an addition of flyover from Jalan Tun Hussein Onn to North South Expressway.

He said the project involved minimal land acquisition which allowed for physical works to start early.