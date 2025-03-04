KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 – Putrajaya has no plans to implement urine tests for concertgoers as part of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb drug use at events, the Communications Ministry said yesterday.

In a Parliamentary reply to Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), the ministry stated that while event organisers must comply with existing safety guidelines, mandatory drug tests are not currently under consideration.

“At present, the government has no plans to implement such tests as a condition for holding concerts,” it said.

“However, the government will review the necessity and suitability of any proposals and SOP changes from time to time based on discussions with all relevant agencies and stakeholders.”

The Communications Ministry said its Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) acts as the secretariat to coordinate and process applications for the entry of foreign artists and crew.

It noted that the committee also includes 16 representatives from government ministries, departments, and agencies, including the police, which provides advice on public security matters.

According to the ministry, Puspal guidelines already require event organisers to take necessary precautions before, during, and after performances to ensure that no activities involving cigarettes, alcohol, or drugs occur at the venue.

This comes as the Selangor government in January said it will recommend that urine screening be made a standard operating procedure (SOP) for visitors in efforts to prevent any involvement or use of drugs at concerts held in the state.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said there will be a review of its SOP for organising concerts, including the need to provide scanning machine to detect and prevent prohibited materials from being brought in to the venue by irresponsible parties.

The Selangor police previously announced a temporary suspension of concert permits in the state until the investigation into the deaths of four individuals, who died after attending the Pinkfish Concert in Bandar Sunway, is completed.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the immediate order would remain in force until his team is confident that organisers are able to give a guarantee they can control the concerts, especially to prevent criminal elements, such as drug distribution at the concerts.

Previously, the police were investigating the cause of death of four individuals, in their 20s to 40s, including two women, who attended the New Year’s Eve concert, following a police report regarding their deaths made by the University Malaya Medical Centre.