KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Strategies to assist persons with disabilities (PwD) in gaining proper employment access are expected to be the focus of today's Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the official Parliament website, the question will be raised by Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) to the Human Resources Minister during the question-and-answer session, given the persistent lack of awareness, readiness, and confidence among employers in hiring PwD, as well as the lack of workplace accessibility that hinders their employment opportunities.

Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) has asked the Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister to outline strategic measures to integrate the raw materials industry with the processing and manufacturing sectors, in line with efforts to strengthen and advance the semiconductor industry as one of the key pillars of the nation's high-tech economy.

Road conditions are also on the agenda, with Datuk Wetrom Bahanda (KDM-Kota Marudu) questioning the Works Minister on actions taken to repair unsafe federal roads damaged by potholes.

Meanwhile, Hassan Saad (PN-Baling) has asked the Agriculture and Food Security Minister to provide an update on data analysis from the 2024 Agricultural Census and how its findings will be used to enhance national food security and develop the Integrated Agricultural Statistics Database (MySAgR).

Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) has posed a question to the Health Minister regarding the number of nurses who have resigned from the Health Ministry (MOH), their reasons for leaving, and the number of nurses required in both existing and new healthcare facilities.

Following the question-and-answer session, today's Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue with the tabling of the Supplementary Supply Bill (2024) 2025 for its second reading by the Finance Minister, followed by the presentation of the Constitutio (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Negara sitting also commences today and will run until March 25. — Bernama