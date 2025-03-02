GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) is increasing fees for roadside parking by 50 per cent, starting tomorrow after 11 years.

Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said the decision was made to prevent long-term parking that occupies limited public parking spaces, The Sunday Star reported today.

“There are motorists who park their vehicles for 10 to 12 hours straight, making it difficult for others to find parking space,” he was quoted as saying.

The new rates will see roadside parking fees go up from 40 sen to 60 sen every half hour while daily rates will go from RM6 currently to RM8; but the monthly pass remains unchanged at RM150.

Payment for roadside parking is done digitally through the Penang Smart Parking app, available on Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

Rajendran said MBPP is also considering imposing a time limit for parking in busy areas.

He added that MBPP is working with developers to ensure private parking facilities adopt a similar fee structure.

“MBPP has initiated an open tender process to develop a multi-storey parking facility along Weld Quay to provide more parking spaces.

“Other measures to ease congestion in the city are in the cards to create a much more organised parking system,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the newspaper, the last roadside parking fee hike on Penang island was in 2014, from 30 sen to the current 40 sen.



