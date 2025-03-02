KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today denied accusations of bias in its investigations on a Malaysiakini reporter said to be involved in a corruption case.

Its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki asserted that the commission does not discriminate against anyone, whether they are politicians or otherwise, Metro Ahad and Mingguan Malaysia reported.

“The MACC does not pick and choose when investigating corruption, as long as there is evidence,” he was quoted as saying by Mingguan Malaysia, the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia.

He said the investigation against the reporter was based on the MACC Act 2009.

“In the case of the media practitioner who was arrested, we have solid reasons to believe he was involved in a corruption case, and we found RM20,000 in cash on him.

“This is not misconduct. There are no exceptions — whether you’re a journalist, politician, or any individual, we will investigate,” Azam was quoted as saying by Mingguan Malaysia.

Azam was responding to PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan who had earlier commented that the MACC should prioritise investigations into corruption allegations involving foreign worker agents and immigration officers at the country’s entry points instead of the journalist reporting the issue.

Azam confirmed that investigations were ongoing when asked if the reporter had previously received other bribes before his arrest last Friday.

He said the MACC has been investigating corruption and misconduct allegations related to immigration issues and had previously arrested 50 enforcement officers allegedly involved in a “counter setting” network and will not stop.

According to Azam, the Malaysiakini reporter was said to have accepted a bribe in exchange for removing an article that had been uploaded on the news portal and refraining from writing about a foreign worker agency allegedly involved in a syndicate.

“The initial investigation found that the individual was suspected of requesting a bribe of RM100,000, but after negotiations, he agreed to accept an ‘advance’ of RM20,000,” he was quoted as saying by Metro Ahad.

Azam said the reporter was arrested at 11.45pm on February 28 at a Shah Alam, Selangor hotel following a tip-off .

The reporter is still under MACC custody after Magistrate Beveniyah R. Jothi granted a four-day remand order that expires on March 4.