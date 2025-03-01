KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said today that it will begin broadcasting daily live briefings from the Anwar administration to combat the spread of disinformation and misinformation.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah explained today that the primary goal of these briefings is to deliver accurate and reliable information directly from the official source.

“Through these briefings, the PMO will address key issues, share important policies, and provide updates on the latest developments that the public should be aware of,” he said in the session broadcast live on PMO’s Facebook page.

“This initiative is also a critical step in curbing the spread of falsehoods and misinformation that confuse and mislead the public.”

The briefing will be live-streamed at Facebook pages of the PMO and Anwar at 11am and 5pm daily.