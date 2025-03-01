SHAH ALAM, March 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly lauded the Pahang ruler for putting a stop to the political debates surrounding Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house arrest addendum.

The prime minister said with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah putting his foot down, Islamist party PAS has been left with no political ammunition against the government.

“The wisdom of the Sultan of Pahang led to the failure of their attempt to exploit the addendum case.

“He emphasised that the addendum should follow the legal process. PAS’ strategy collapsed," he told the Selangor PKR divisions annual general meetings yesterday.

Anwar also accused PAS of attempting to be the warrior for Najib.

Speaking at the Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat gathering at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque on Thursday, the Sultan of Pahang had called for restraint to prevent unnecessary confusion and disputes.

He urged the public and stakeholders to respect established laws and procedures rather than engage in speculation or debate that could fuel misunderstandings.

In February 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board — chaired by Al-Sultan Abdullah — halved Najib’s sentence from his SRC International trial conviction to six years.

Najib subsequently claimed that Al-Sultan Abdullah had also issued a “royal addendum” for him to serve the remaining sentence under house arrest.

While the existence of the royal addendum has yet to be officially confirmed, Najib’s legal team produced a letter from the comptroller of the Pahang royal household that Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was the 16th Yang diPertuan Agong when he chaired the meeting on Najib’s pardon, had issued such an order.





