PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that public servants will have flexible working hours during Ramadan, offering them two options.

He explained that the arrangement was made after discussions with the chief secretary to the government and the director-general of Public Service.

Public servants can either maintain their regular working hours (Option A) or opt for a shorter break of 30 minutes (Option B), allowing them to leave work 30 minutes earlier.

“You can refer to your department heads or ministry heads to get clarification,” Fahmi said, adding that this applies to those who have yet to complete the necessary forms or inform their workplace of their chosen option.

He also reminded those selecting Option B to ensure their work responsibilities are fulfilled before leaving early.

He shared these details during a media briefing in Putrajaya today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also said that Malaysia is now a member of the prestigious International Organisation for Marine Aids to Navigation or AILA. He said this was an honour for the country.

“This was made possible after the organisation’s general meeting on February 21. Becoming a member of IALA is an honour for Malaysia,” he stated, adding that this will allow the country to share its experiences and address issues related to marine aids to navigation in discussions with the organisation.