IPOH, Feb 28 — Perak police are investigating suspects linked to two reports involving sensitive issues about race, religion and royalty (3R) on Facebook, which implicate Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPK).

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin today confirmed investigations have begun into a defamatory and offensive comment about Saarani and a separate issue regarding a Friday sermon text by JAIPK, with efforts to locate the suspects ongoing.

The investigations are being conducted under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, he told reporters after a promotion and handing-over-of-duties ceremony here.

On Wednesday, Perak Umno Youth chief Nazirul Jamaluddin filed a report against a person suspected to be a political activist, who posted a derogatory comment on a news portal’s Facebook page on February 1.

The comment referred to Saarani as ‘Ketua Barua Kafir Harbi Perak’ (Perak’s traitor infidel leader) in connection with a story about a JAIPK investigation.

Former Titi Serong assemblyman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim also filed a report against the Gerik PAS branch, after the party claimed that the Friday sermon text provided by JAIPK had been influenced by the DAP.

Regarding the upcoming Ayer Kuning by-election, Noor Hisam assured the police are prepared with sufficient personnel and resources to ensure security and a smooth democratic process, once the Election Commission announces the dates. — Bernama