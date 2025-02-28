ALOR GAJAH, Feb 28 — The situation of leprosy among the Orang Asli community in Melaka is under control and no cases have been recorded so far, said the State Health, Human Resources and Unity exco Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

He said that every year, the Melaka Health Department will take blood samples from the community to collect data to prevent the spread of any diseases in their village.

“The step of taking blood samples was carried out following the activities of the Orang Asli community who enter and exit the forest in search of various resources for their livelihood, thereby exposing them to risks such as mosquito bites.

“They are the group most susceptible to mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue,” he told reporters after the state-level ‘Cilik Perpaduan Kembali ke Tabika Perpaduan dan Taska Perpaduan’ in Masjid Tanah here today.

Also present was the Melaka National Unity and National Integration Department (JPNIN) director Intan Suhana Yusuff.

Commenting further, Ngwe said proactive monitoring is also carried out from time to time in areas bordering Negeri Sembilan, especially in the Orang Asli villages in Bukit Putus and Bukit Sebang, Alor Gajah.

He also said his team had also informed the Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) to monitor and restrict the movement of the community to other areas, especially those at risk, to control the spread.

Previously, the media reported that an 18-year-old girl from Kampung Orang Asli Chergun, Kuala Pilah died on February 17 due to leprosy, while eight other individuals were receiving treatment. — Bernama