PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — The setting of "zakat fitrah” (personal tithe) rate based on rice grades will be decided by the Fatwa Committee and the Islamic Religious Council of the respective states, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar.

He said this followed the recent findings of imported rice mixed with local white rice.

The minister told this to reporters after the presentation of the Malaysia Book Of Records certificate and the launch of a new product under the Ayam Pak Gembus label here last night.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that the Biotechnology and Nanotechnology Research Centre of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) found about 50 per cent of the 5,000 samples of imported rice seized by the authorities were mixed with local white rice.

A check by Bernama at the portal of the Mufti of the Federal Territory’s office found that the rate set for zakat fitrah in Malaysia is based on decisions made during the 57th National Muzakarah Committee dated June 10, 2003.

The decision is that the amount for zakat fitrah for states in Peninsular Malaysia is according to the local price of BERNAS Super Tempatan Grade A rice according to Baghdad’s measurement of one gantang, which is equivalent to 2.60 kg.

For states in Sabah and Sarawak, it is 2.70 kg. — Bernama