KUALA KANGSAR, Feb 28 — Investigation has been conducted by the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) on several influencers for allegedly creating content that deviates from the true Islamic teachings on social media sites.

Its director-general Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee said it was carried out to gather information to prevent confusion in the community regarding religious matters.

“Many (influencers) have been identified and called up for allegedly straying from the true teachings of Islam. It’s just that we don’t do extensive coverage, but Jakim and the State Islamic Religious Department are monitoring,” he said.

He told the media this at a press conference after the launch of the “Kampung Angkat Madani Jakim” programme in Kampung Menora here today.

Sirajuddin said the department has also established a unit known as Jakim for the Ummah (JUM), which plays a crucial role in educating Muslims on various religious matters through social media.

“We set up JUM to clarify issues that are a problem in the community, especially regarding sensitive matters,” he said.

Regarding the programme today, he said it aims to enhance development and generate more economic activities for the local community.

“We will introduce programmes that can boost economic growth to rekindle the interest of youth, especially in returning to their villages and fostering a sense of dedication here,” he said. — Bernama