KOTA TINGGI, 28 Feb — A Form Six student was killed after losing control of the car she was driving, causing the car to skid and plunge into a ravine at Kilometre 32 Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai here, yesterday.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Yusof Othman said the 19-year-old victim died at the scene due to severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene.

He said the police were informed about the crash at about 6.50pm.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the girl, who was driving a red Proton Saga lost control of the wheel, causing the car to skid and fall into a 25-deep ravine, he said in a statement last night.

He said the body was sent to the forensic unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama