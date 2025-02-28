KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed a motion on the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 1/2025 regarding the 2023 financial statements of federal agencies, aiming to review leakages, non-compliance with regulations and conditions, and weaknesses in planning to prevent recurrence.

The motion, tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, was passed by a majority vote following a debate by 18 members of parliament.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, in winding up the debate for his ministry, explained that the allocation of management grants to all public universities is based on emoluments needs and the indicative ceiling for annual operating expenditure set by the Ministry of Finance.

Zambry also addressed claims that some public universities had incurred ‘losses’, saying that he had sought clarification from Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

“I was informed that the report does not actually mention the word ‘losses’. I also clarified that, fundamentally, public universities are not business entities,” he said.

Meanwhile, in her winding up for the ministry, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang said the remaining RM2.39 billion in undeployed development grants under the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) represents committed expenditures for ongoing development projects.

She listed that this includes RM715 million in deferred development grants, RM1.59 billion in deferred education sponsorship grants, RM22.2 million in deferred business financing grants, and RM64.1 million allocated for other funds.

“The deferred education sponsorship grants are MARA’s commitment to funding education programmes, with payments made progressively based on students’ study duration.

“This means that approved sponsorships are not disbursed in full upfront but are paid according to semesters and designated stages,” she said.

Meanwhile, during his winding up debate, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, clarified that the losses recorded by two UK-based investment subsidiaries of Lembaga Tabung Haji were unrealised due a decline in the current market value of the properties.

He explained that Tabung Haji has retained ownership of the properties, as the losses are expected to be temporary, with property values in the UK fluctuating based on capitalisation rates influenced by interest rate movements and inflation.

Earlier, when tabling the motion, Azalina proposed that state governments follow the federal government’s example by allowing state assembly members to debate the Auditor-General’s Report in line with the principles of transparency and accountability.

“This commendable initiative by the Madani government provides more MPs the opportunity to ensure public funds are managed prudently in the public interest.

“The Prime Minister has emphasised that all responsible ministers, under the Federal Government Ministers’ Order currently in effect, must review every concern raised by the Auditor-General in LKAN 1/2025, particularly recurring issues that remain unresolved,” she said.

She added that the government has tabled the LKAN motion four times and maintains that its debate in the Dewan Rakyat should continue to ensure all highlighted issues receive due attention.

The Dewan Rakyat will reconvene on Monday. — Bernama