SEPANG, Feb 28 — The Magistrate’s Court today set April 7 for the remention of the drug case involving comedian Along Cham, whose real name is Muhammad Nizamuddin Ahmad.

The case was mentioned before Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan.

The 42-year-old comedian was charged with two counts of drug offences, namely being in possession of 1.49 gm of cannabis and administering the drug into his body in December last year.

He was alleged to have committed the first offence at 3.10pm at his home in Cyberjaya on December 14 and the second offence at 10pm the same day at the Sepang Police headquarters.

He was charged under Sections 6 and 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and could face a maximum jail term of five years or a fine of up to RM20,000 if convicted.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Sutri Patang prosecuted, while Along Cham was represented by lawyer Syed Yusuf Syed Zaid. — Bernama