KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — A teenager was convicted today of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Batang Kali mosque last week, which was captured in a viral video.

According to Sinar Harian, Sessions Court Judge Norshila Kamarudin convicted the 19-year-old after he entered a guilty plea this morning.

Norshila then deferred sentencing to March 27 pending a Social Welfare Department report.

According to the charge sheet, the teen sexually assaulted the girl at the mosque in the morning of Feb 21.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which makes him liable for a prison sentence not exceeding 20 years and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan proposed bail of RM15,000 with one surety and that the accused be prohibited from contacting the victim.

The teen was not released, however, as no person was present to post bail for him