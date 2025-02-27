KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Sessions Court here today was told that the technical and financial committee for the pre-qualification tender for the main road and tunnel construction project in Penang did not involve any politicians including Lim Guan Eng, who was then Penang Chief Minister.

Former director of Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd (CZCSB), Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, 66, said the committee only involved government officers.

He said this when cross-examined by lawyer Mohd Hajian Omar, representing Guan Eng, who is facing four corruption charges involving the construction of the main road and undersea tunnel.

The 23rd prosecution witness agreed with the lawyer that the committee made decisions based on qualifications, but he did not know that his company had won second place in the pre-qualification.

On Aug 19, 2021, former Penang executive council member Datuk Lim Hock Seng told the court that the Prequalification Advertisement was made through the State Government website on Nov 11, 2011, while the advertisement through the local newspaper was made on Nov 15 the same year.

He said eight companies passed the pre-qualification requirements, namely China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd & VST Cemerlang Sdn Bhd, Setia Precast Sdn Bhd, ECK Construction Sdn Bhd, Gamuda Berhad, Zambina Wawasan Sdn Bhd, IJM-CRGL Joint Ventures, Consortium Zenith BUCG Juteras & Sri Tinggi JV and WCT Daewoo Joint Ventures.

According to the first amended charge, Lim, 63, is accused of using his position as the then-chief minister of Penang to receive RM3.3 million in bribes by assisting Zarul Ahmad’s company in being awarded the Penang Major Roads and Tunnel Project valued at RM6,341,383,702, between Jan 2011 and Aug 2017 at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office.

In the second amended charge, Lim is accused of soliciting a 10 per cent share of profits from Zarul Ahmad as a reward for helping the businessman’s company secure the same project, near The Gardens Hotel, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, between 12.30 am and 2 am in March 2011.

Lim also faces two charges of causing the disposal of two plots of Penang state government land, valued at RM208.8 million, to a developer linked to the undersea tunnel project.

These offences were allegedly committed at the Penang Land and Mines Office, Komtar, on Feb 17, 2015, and March 22, 2017.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues tomorrow. — Bernama