GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — The police arrested three men and a woman, 24 to 37, on suspicions of being involved in heroin processing and seized 11 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin worth RM105,600 in raids around George Tow and Kulim, Kedah on Monday.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the first arrest was that of a man by the roadside and an inspection of a vehicle led to the discovery of 10 packs filled with powder and chunks of heroin estimated to weigh 4.5 kg worth RM43,200.

“The arrest led police to a car wash in Bayan Lepas and inspections there found 15 packs filled with 6.5 kg of heroin worth RM62,400.

“The police then managed to arrest two other men and a woman in Kulim, Kedah,” he said in a statement yesterday adding that the premises the individuals were in turned out to be a drug processing lab.

In total, 11 kg of heroin estimated to be worth RM105,600 was seized and two cars and a motorcycle, totalling RM213,000 were confiscated, he said, adding that one suspect tested positive for THC (tehtrahydrocannabinol), while two others had prior records relating to drug and criminal offences.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days till March 3 to facilitate investigations under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. —Bernama