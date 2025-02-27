



PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he would never allow any party in the national defence sector to engage in corruption or abuse of power.

He stressed that such actions not only betray the trust placed in them but also undermine the country’s security and stability.

"I don’t care how big or powerful you are, I will not allow it because it will undermine, betray, and weaken our national defence system.

"I will not tolerate it. I will do everything in my power to put an end to it," he said when launching the 2025 National Waqf Month here today.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for a transparent procurement system to prevent such issues from persisting.

Anwar said all defence procurements must be conducted transparently and following established procedures.

"Everything must go through the tender process. I don’t care where you are from or how big you are—you must follow the process. Whether it is acquiring new digital equipment, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, data centres, or weapons, it must go through the proper procedure.

"Prioritise the country’s needs—do not purchase ships only for them to be left idle for decades, resulting in billions of ringgit lost. This kind of mismanagement will ruin the nation, especially when it concerns national defence," he said.

He added that the practice of accumulating national wealth for personal gain must be stopped.

"How can we ask someone earning RM3,000 to donate RM100 while turning a blind eye to the wealthy stealing hundreds of millions under the pretext of political, economic, or so-called compassionate reasons?" he said. — Bernama