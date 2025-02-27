PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his administration has not allowed direct negotiations for government contracts since it was formed over two years ago.

Anwar, who's also the finance minister, insisted that all procurement undergo a transparent tender process.

“If they ask, ‘Why are you asking us to donate, but you as the prime minister, you allow people to plunder the nation’s wealth?’ My answer is, I will not allow it.

“I am doing my utmost to clean up what has happened. Some may say, ‘Oh, what about before?’ That was before. In my two years as prime minister, I have not allowed it.

“There are no direct negotiations; everything must go through the tender process, verified by the Ministry of Finance,” he said in his speech during the launch of the National Waqf Month at Putrajaya International Convention Centre, here.

Anwar then cited the controversial littoral combat ship (LCS) project as an example, saying that “this kind of work ruins the country”.

“Do not buy ships that are left stranded for decades, causing billions to disappear while we remain silent. This involves national defence. Purchases must be made transparently and at reasonable prices.

“To those who are uncomfortable with this, no matter how high your rank, listen carefully, I will not allow it, because it would betray and destroy our country’s defence system,” he added.

In Nov 2022, during his inaugural monthly assembly with officers in the Prime Minister’s Office, Anwar announced that his administration will no longer approve procurement without a tender to stop leakages and corruption from continuing.