GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — Various traditional kuih and Musang King durians were the highlight of the hi-tea hosted by Malaysia at the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Retreat in Batu Ferringhi near here yesterday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin hosted defence ministers and senior officials from all 10 ASEAN member countries, along with Timor Leste Defence Minister Donaciano Rosario Costa Gomes, who is attending as ASEAN observer.

In addition to the durian and traditional kuih, the officials were introduced to various local fruits, including pineapples and jackfruit, along with guava and attendees of the hi-tea event at a seaside hotel were pleasantly surprised by a flyby by the Royal Malaysian Airforce F/A-18D Hornets from the Butterworth Air Base.

The Defence Ministry also issued a statement that the armed forces and the police have boosted security controls throughout the period of the retreat to ensure the safety of the attending dignitaries, including maritime and air patrols.

Over 150 delegates from ASEAN member countries, as well as Timor Leste and the ASEAN secretariat are attending the retreat held in conjunction with the 2025 ASEAN Malaysian Chairmanship themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’. — Bernama