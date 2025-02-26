TANAH MERAH, Feb 26 —The body of a 19-month-old male toddler who went missing since Monday was found at a river bank near his home in Kampung Aira Kuala Tiga here this afternoon.

Operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Asmadi Ariffin said the body of Hud Aryan Mohd Nor Hafifi was found by the search and rescue (SAR) operation team at 4.15 pm at a distance of three kilometres from his house.

“The SAR operation, which entered its third day today started at 10.15 am and involved personnel from the police, the People’s Volunteer Corps, the Civil Defence Force and villagers.

“The body of the victim has been taken to Tanah Merah Hospital for the next process,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the victim’s uncle, Nur Rahimi Muaz Ramli, 30, said when contacted that the entire family appreciated everything that had been done by all parties in the search effort for his nephew. — Bernama