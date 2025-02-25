KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Three former senior aides to Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will be released on bail this evening after their remand period ends.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the individuals, including two with the title “Datuk,” are being freed but said that the investigation is ongoing.

Of the four individuals initially arrested, one was released on Sunday, while the remaining three will be freed today, Azam was quoted as saying in an Astro Awani report today.

He added that MACC will continue calling witnesses and securing evidence, urging the public to allow investigators time to conclude their case.

Azam declined again today to comment on reports that over RM100 million in cash was seized during the investigation.

The four former aides are under investigation under Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

They were remanded last Friday following a court order issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Court.

Azam said further details will be disclosed once the investigation is complete.

Ismail Sabri is currently hospitalised, after collapsing at home on Saturday due to elevated blood pressure.