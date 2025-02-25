KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — In a competitive and challenging world, Muslims should embrace efforts to build economic strength, master artificial intelligence (AI) and digital, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

The Prime Minister said at the same time, Muslims need to balance technological advancement with human, moral and compassionate values, as emphasised in the idea of MADANI.

“The Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, when delivering a tausiah entitled ‘The Position of Al-Quds and al-Aqsa on the side of Islam’, explored the great history of the city of Al-Quds which witnessed the greatness of Allah SWT through the events of Israk and Mikraj.

“The character of Umar Al-Khattab as a just caliph and given the honor of opening the city of Jerusalem, was also touched and shared with the audience

“At that time, the city of Al-Quds became a witness when Bilal ibn Rabah returned to recite the call to prayer after five years of the death of the Prophet PBUH, which led the souls of the companions who missed him,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Earlier, the Prime Minister delivered a speech at the MADANI Knowledge Council with the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Putrajaya.

Anwar said he also expressed his appreciation to Syeikh Dr Ekrima as one of the figures who became the bulwark of the ummah in fighting for the position of the al-Aqsa Mosque at the end of the ceremony.

“I also repeated the rebuke conveyed when I spoke in front of Islamic scholars and scholars during the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference (IIDC) in Bahrain recently, regarding the problem of Muslims who are still divided due to disputes over trivial issues, so that we neglect efforts to develop and strengthen the unity of the ummah,” he said. — Bernama