KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Close to 400,000 National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan borrowers have left the government with RM5.25 billion in arrears for failing to repay their loans.

The Higher Education Ministry (KPT) said that as of December 31, 2024, a total of 2,448,105 borrowers had made loan repayments.

“Of this total, 1,044,595 borrowers have fully settled their loans. A total of 585,638 borrowers are making consistent repayments, while 817,872 borrowers are making inconsistent repayments, involving arrears amounting to RM5.80 billion.

“Overall, for the same period, there were 383,637 borrowers who have still failed to commence their loan repayments, with total repayment arrears amounting to RM5.25 billion,” the ministry said in a written reply to Lumut MP, Commander (Retired) Nordin Ahmad Ismail.

Nordin had requested information on the number of PTPTN borrowers paying according to their schedules, those not paying consistently, and those failing to pay, along with the total debt value for each category.

Separately, Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi said overdue education loan repayments had increased between 2019 and 2023. This was highlighted during the tabling of the Auditor-General’s Report 1/2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 1/2025 on the Financial Statements of Federal Agencies for 2023 stated that as of December 31, 2023, arrears in PTPTN loan repayments amounted to RM10.853 billion, involving 1.2 million borrowers, according to Bernama.