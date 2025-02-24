KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized more than RM100 million in cash during a raid at the home of an aide to former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to the New Straits Times, a source said the money was discovered in multiple bags and safes across several rooms in the house.

The special investigation team also confiscated documents, jewellery, and electronic devices as part of an ongoing probe into alleged abuse of power and money laundering.

The raid followed months of surveillance, with investigators now working to determine the origin of the funds, including possible links to political financing.

A key figure among Ismail Sabri’s former staff is reportedly under scrutiny for his role in handling the seized cash.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously confirmed the arrest of four aides to the former prime minister to assist in the investigation.

While he did not disclose the total amount recovered, Azam described it as a “hefty sum” and said the probe is ongoing.

Ismail Sabri was admitted to a hospital in Kota Damansara after collapsing at home on Saturday due to high blood pressure, but is now in stable condition.