PUTRAJAYA, Feb 24 — Technology abuse such as cyber threats could create a new breed of corruption, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Therefore, he said, Malaysia needs to strengthen cooperation with various stakeholders to develop technological solutions and best practices in transparency and governance.

He said stronger collaboration is needed from all stakeholders including business and corporate entities, investors, traders, academicians, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society organisations (CSOs) in the fight against the threat of corruption.

At the same time, Azam said there is a need to increase competencies and institutional capacity to address current challenges and crises.

“The world in the next decades would be significantly different from today. Technology abuse such as cyber threats can create a new breed of corruption,” he said in a recorded speech in conjunction with the opening of the Good Governance Conference (GGC) 2025, here today.

Azam said Malaysia must keep its long-term vision in positioning the country’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) ranking among the top 25 countries globally by 2033, in line with the national target outlined in the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“Achieving this goal requires Malaysia to reach a score of 68 to 70 points, thus aiming for a steady annual progress of at least two points.

“This long-term aspiration and journey demand not only strategic and bold governance reforms but requires a shared commitment that will propel us toward this transformative national goal,” he said.

Malaysia’s rank in the 2024 CPI remained unchanged at 57th place out of 180 countries, the same as in 2013.

To achieve a leap in performance, Azam said a Special Task Force on CPI was established by the government in May 2024. It is led by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

“To enhance Malaysia’s CPI, this task force is mandated to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the nine CPI surveys and to provide recommendations for strategic improvements,” he said.

The CPI Special Task Force is further supported by the establishment of six focus groups, with each dedicated to relevant CPI survey sectors, namely enforcement, legislation, public fund management, business competitiveness, investment and strategic communications.

Azam said Transparency International’s (TI) concern about the devastating effect of global corruption on the fight against climate crisis was genuinely valid.

He said corruption affects biodiversity loss and pollution, undermines access to better healthcare, education, and the justice system, as well as weakens the quality of public investments, resulting in poor public infrastructure and contributing to the erosion of public trust.

Citing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report 2023, Azam said a widening annual investment deficit that developing countries face as they work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

He said the gap now stands at about US$4 trillion per year, up from US$2.5 trillion in 2015 when the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) were adopted.

On the GGC 2025, he said, the insights shared by the panellists would gain a deeper understanding of the government’s efforts and initiatives in promoting good governance and combating corruption.

Themed “Advancing Country’s Image Through Governance Reforms: Policy-Performance-People”, the conference was jointly organised by MACC and the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (lIM). — Bernama