BANGI, Feb 23 — Malaysia, as a trading nation, is ready to open new opportunities and pathways with several emerging countries, including in Africa and Latin America, which will help expand its scope of trade.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the current changes in the world’s geopolitical landscape require adjustments in international relation strategies.

“Certainly, some of the figures are impressive, but there are several issues that we need to tackle and adjust from the projection perspective due to the complexities and uncertain geopolitical pressures, be it with the leadership of United States President Donald Trump, the reactions from Europe, China, and developments (conflicts) in Gaza (Palestine) and Ukraine,” he said at the Madani Government Cabinet Retreat 2025 press conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar were also present.

Anwar said Malaysia practises a neutral policy to maintain good relations with all countries, even establishing ties with countries whose economies are emerging.

He said the retreat also discussed existing policies that need to be implemented and strengthened.

The two-day retreat, which began yesterday, was held to discuss the country’s direction and plans.

It also served as a platform to evaluate and improve Cabinet ministers’ performance by considering public feedback and criticisms. — Bernama





