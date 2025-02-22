KUANTAN, Feb 22 — The number of flood victims evacuated in Pahang has increased to 236 people from 74 families as of 1 pm today, compared to 209 victims last night.

According to the InfoBencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all victims have been placed at the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Semantan, Temerloh, since Thursday.

When contacted, Pahang Civil Defence Force Director, Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman, said that the flooding in Kampung Batu Kapor was caused by water overflow from Sungai Semantan, submerging 73 houses.

“The weather conditions today have improved, and the water level of Sungai Semantan has returned to normal. If this trend continues, the victims may be allowed to return home soon,” he said. — Bernama