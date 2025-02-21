IPOH, Feb 21 — Perak Local Government exco Sandrea Ng Shy Ching today said that Ramadan bazaar operators in the state are not allowed to hire foreigners to work at their stalls.

Ng also said that strict action will be taken against traders who employ foreigners, including the revocation of their licenses and blacklisting.

“The local authorities in the state had decided that foreigners are not allow to apply business license to operate in Ramadan baazars.

“The foreigners are also not allowed to set up their own food stalls anywhere near Ramadan bazaars,” she told a press conference at the Weil Hotel here.

Ng pointed out the authorities have already given a briefing on this matter to those who applied for the Ramadan bazaars license.

“The Ramadan bazaars traders should follow the instructions and guidelines set by the authorities,” she said.

Apart from Perak, Negeri Sembilan also taken up enforcement actions to ensure that foreigners do not operate businesses at Ramadan bazaars within the state.

Separately, Ng also said that the local authorities will work with the State Education Department to monitor hawkers and traders outside school premises following the death of a 10-year-old boy, who choked on a gummy candy bought outside his school premise in Penang.

“We welcome the directive from the education director-general Azman Adnan. At the moment, we are monitoring the sales of food and beverages outside school premises around Perak.

“However, we will intensify the monitoring around schools following the recent tragic incident,” she said.

Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, a student at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Dua in Butterworth, was reported died last night at Penang Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit after choking on a gummy candy he bought outside the school premises on Wednesday.