SEREMBAN, Feb 21 —The Ministry of Health (MoH) has assured that the leprosy situation in Kuala Pilah remains under control, with patients no longer requiring isolation due to the availability of effective treatment.

In a statement, the ministry urged the community to cooperate with health authorities during case detection activities.

“Case and contact detection efforts, along with infection prevention and control measures, are ongoing. Individuals experiencing symptoms are advised to seek treatment at the nearest health facility.

“The ministry remains committed to safeguarding public health and well-being,” the statement read.

According to MOH, as of Feb 19, the Negeri Sembilan Health Department has screened 368 out of 460 residents in Kampung Chergun and Kampung Guntur, Kuala Pilah, as part of intensified efforts to detect leprosy cases.

It added that this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to detect and manage cases in a targeted manner since July 2024. To date, nine cases have been confirmed as leprosy, and all patients are receiving treatment per prescribed guidelines.

“One of the patients, an 18-year-old girl from Kampung Chergun, passed away on Feb 17. She was admitted to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN) after experiencing fever, stomach pain, and vomiting. She was treated by HTAN’s internal medicine specialists, with additional consultations from the gastroenterology, hepatology, and dermatology departments,” the statement said.

Previously, the media reported that the 18-year-old girl from Kampung Orang Asli Chergun, Kuala Pilah, had died from leprosy, while eight other individuals were receiving treatment.

The ministry also said that the number of leprosy cases increased to 292 last year, compared to 256 cases in 2023. Of these, 192 were newly detected local cases.

However, this rise is attributed to enhanced efforts in targeted case detection, ensuring early identification and prompt treatment to minimise complications and prevent permanent disabilities, the ministry said.

It emphasised that active case detection among high-risk groups and endemic areas remains a key focus of the national leprosy control programme.

“Early detection of cases and close contacts can help curb the spread of the disease, while timely treatment can reduce complications and prevent permanent disabilities. As a preventive measure, a single-dose Rifampicin prophylactic treatment has been administered to close contacts and at-risk communities, beginning in 2023,” it said. — Bernama