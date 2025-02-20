KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The sighting of the new moon for the commencement of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia will take place on Friday, Feb 28.

The Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement, announced that the Conference of Rulers had agreed that the date for the start of Ramadan is based on the rukyah (sighting of the new moon) and hisab (calculation).

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date over radio and television that night (Feb 28).

The respective committees will attempt to sight the new moon on the evening of Feb 28 at 29 locations nationwide.

They are Baitul Hilal Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Pontian, Johor; and Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara in Melaka.

The other locations are Kompleks Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting, Kuala Langat and the Selangor observatory, Sabak Bernam in Selangor.

The locations for moon sighting in Perak are Pantai Pasir Panjang, Mukim Pengkalan Baru in Manjung; Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh in Penang; as well as Kampung Pulau Sayak, Kuala Muda; Pemandangan Indah, Pulau Langkawi; and Menara Alor Setar in Kedah.

The other locations are Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu; Bukit Geliga, Kemaman; Pulau Perhentian, Besut; Kolej Ugama Sultan Zainal Abidin observatory, Merang subdistrict, Setiu in Terengganu; as well as Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampong Tembeling, Manjur sub-district, the Olak Jeram district, Kuala Krai; and Menara Bangunan Perbadanan Kemajuan Iktisad Negeri Kelantan (SEDC), Jalan Tengku Putra Semerak, Kota Bharu in Kelantan.

Also, Pusat Falak Miri; Teluk Bandung, Kuching; and Bintulu in Sarawak; Al-Biruni observatory, Tanjung Dumpil, Putatan in Sabah; and Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi; Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands as well as Menara Kuantan 188 in Pahang.

Other sites include Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Labuan International Campus, Kuala Lumpur Tower, Putrajaya International Convention Centre, and Menara Pandang, Masjid Al-Hussain in Kuala Perlis. — Bernama