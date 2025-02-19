SHAH ALAM, Feb 19 — The construction of the Selangor Rail Line will be carried out in phases over a period of up to 10 years.

State Investment, Trade, and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the state government has completed an engagement session with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to gather feedback on the proposed project.

“Among the proposed phased implementation includes initial design and timeline planning, submission of a conditional rail scheme to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), and coordination with relevant authorities.

“The Selangor Rail Line is expected to bring significant benefits to the state, particularly through economic spillover effects,” he said during the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He was responding to an oral question from R. Rajiv (PH-Bukit Gasing) regarding the progress of the project.

Meanwhile, Ng said the Selangor Rail Line feasibility study is in its final phase before being submitted to the MOT.

He added that the study identified a 200-kilometre alignment with four proposed spurlines – Westport, Klang, Putra Heights, and Universiti Selangor (Unisel) Bestari Jaya.

The study also considered both passenger and cargo services, with trains expected to reach speeds of up to 160 km per hour, significantly reducing travel times between the northern and southern regions of Selangor.

“For instance, travel from Sabak Bernam to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) via the Selangor Rail is estimated to take just 1 hour and 42 minutes, compared to 2 hours and 41 minutes by car,” he said. — Bernama