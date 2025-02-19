BANGI, Feb 19 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today launched the ‘War on Stigma’ initiative to educate the public and shift negative perceptions of mental health toward a more positive outlook.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad said the effort is being carried out through the ‘End the Stigma, Mental Health for All’ campaign, to raise public literacy on the importance of mental health care.

Speaking at the 2025 Mental Health Convention, he noted that myths and misconceptions about mental illness continue to prevail.

“Some believe that individuals with mental health conditions are weak, lack faith, or merely seeking attention.

“Such stigma and discrimination deter those affected from seeking professional help, often causing delays in treatment. This perception must change so that more individuals feel encouraged to seek the care they need,” he said.

He highlighted that mental health issues contribute to a global productivity loss of up to USD1 trillion annually due to absenteeism and reduced workplace efficiency.

“Investing in mental health is not just a social necessity but also a sound economic decision,” he said.

He noted that under Budget 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim allocated RM24.6 million to improve mental health services, including expanding access to psychological treatment and enhancing the capacity of the National Centre of Excellence for Mental Health.

Dzulkefly voiced concern over the growing prevalence of mental health issues in Malaysia, citing the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), which found that one million Malaysians aged 16 and above suffer from depression.

Additionally, mental health issues among children and adolescents have more than doubled, from 424,000 cases in 2019 to 922,000 in 2023.

“This situation demands urgent attention from all stakeholders. That is why I consistently advocate for a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach to address this issue more effectively,” he concluded. — Bernama