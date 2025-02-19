SUBANG JAYA, Feb 19 — Any complaint or issue relating to the heckling incident involving Steven Sim by an aide to Lim Guan Eng will be reviewed by the party’s disciplinary committee or the relevant authorities, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

He said that necessary action would be taken if required, following proper procedures.

“Investigation by the disciplinary committee is a standard procedure. As for the individual involved, he has apologised, and the person he shouted at has also accepted his apology.

“As a party, we have a disciplinary committee, if there are any issues or complaints raised to the committees then they will take necessary action to investigate the issues,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Ninja Cold by Ninja Van Malaysia here.

Sim, who is Penang DAP chief, was heckled in during a dinner event held in honour of party veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang, who is also Guan Eng’s father, in George Town last Saturday.

The heckling reportedly happened as Sim was bidding farewell to supporters exiting the hall when he was confronted by Tan Khong Chong, who repeatedly shouted “Fan Guat Zai” (traitor in Cantonese) at him.

Tan has since issued a statement expressing regret for his actions and the subsequent “developments” that followed.



