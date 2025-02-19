BANGKOK, Feb 19 — The Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok is in the final stages of coordinating the deportation of 15 Malaysian victims with Thai authorities, with repatriation expected this week.

Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Malaysia to Thailand, Bong Yik Jui, said Wisma Putra and Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, have given high priority to this matter.

He said the embassy in Bangkok is collaborating closely with the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon and Thai authorities to ensure a smooth transition for the victims.

“The embassy is working closely with the Thai authorities to finalise the necessary documentation, particularly for those without passports or who have overstayed their visas. Once all preparations are complete on both sides, the deportation will proceed this week,” he told Bernama on Wednesday.

Bong assured that all 15 Malaysian victims, including three women aged between 19 and 44, are in good health.

He added that the embassy has been in contact with the victims’ families and next of kin, while the Thai authorities have ensured the victims are well cared for.

However, Bong mentioned that the Malaysian Embassy had requested the Thai authorities to allow the victims to stay at Fort Vachiraprakan military camp temporarily.

Last Wednesday, Bernama reported that Myanmar authorities rescued the victims from border towns KK Park and Shwe Kokko before handing them over to Thai authorities for deportation. — Bernama