KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today clarified that the three companies selected for vehicle inspection services have only received conditional approval.

Amid criticisms over the selection by the Opposition, he said that this is to ensure the provision of infrastructure, equipment, workforce, and other necessities within 24 months before an operating licence is issued.

“If a company fails to meet the requirements within the stipulated period, the operating licence will not be granted,” he said during the Minister’s question time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Loke was responding to Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin, who questioned the backgrounds of the three companies in the motor vehicle inspection industry after they were appointed to compete with Puspakom.

Loke also insisted that the companies selected have strong financial backings to support and sustain their business, and not only “RM2 companies”.

“The companies in question, for the past eight months, have been involved in other businesses, they are not newly established companies. They are not just RM2 companies, but one with RM20 million in capital, sufficient financial backing.

“These companies are also fully owned by Bumiputeras, with all three having Bumiputera directors. So, we must have confidence in these companies,” he said.

Loke said that the most important aspect is that vehicle inspectors must be certified based on evaluations by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“Once the companies have set up all necessary equipment, they must appoint certified vehicle inspectors. How do they become certified? They must first be hired, then undergo training, and finally be assessed by JPJ to ensure their qualifications,” he said.

Previously, Loke shrugged off claims that the selected companies are inexperienced in the service industry.

As Puspakom was the only company in Malaysia to carry out vehicle inspections services for 30 years, Loke said that no companies can have the experience in the industry.

The three selected companies were Wawasan Bintang Sdn Bhd, which will operate in Port Klang, Gua Musang, and Mersing; Pakatan Petroleum Sdn Bhd, which will cover Rawang and Temerloh; and Beriman Gold Sdn Bhd, which will serve Kuching and Serian in Sarawak.