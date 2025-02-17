ARAU, Feb 17 — Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kong Aik in Mata Ayer has seen a unique situation this year with no Chinese students enrolling in Year One for the 2025/2026 academic year, which began today.

Headmaster, Leong Yong Siang, said that Year One enrolment for the new school session recorded only 13 Malay, nine Siamese students, and one Indian student, making the majority of the school’s students Malay.

Leong said that the total number of students at the school is now 190, with the highest number being 93 Malay students.

“The school has 17 teaching staff, including three female religious teachers and one male religious teacher who teach Islamic studies to Muslim students,” she said to reporters during a visit by Perlis education director, Rose Aza Che Arifin, at the school today.

Meanwhile, Rose Aza added that the trend of increasing non-Chinese student enrolment in SJKCs could be observed in several SJKCs in Perlis, including SJKC Kong Aik, which is partly due to demographic factors and parents’ interest in Mandarin language education offered at these schools. — Bernama