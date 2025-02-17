KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Investigation and Complaints Management System (SPEAKS) developed by the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) is expected to be launched next month to replace the existing complaints system which is more conventional.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the new system will make it easier for the public to submit complaints, including displaying real-time updates on the status of the complaint, compared to the previous method of emailing, physically attending and sending letters.

“When this system is operational, we will be able to follow up, for example if we want to produce an annual report with details, statistics on complaints received, resolved as well as those that are still pending.

“We can also provide real-time updates, meaning that when this system is developed later, there will automatically be a dashboard to track the status of complaints. We will also use this to hold media engagement more frequently.

“This is the only way we can increase public trust in this commission from the moment it starts operating,” he said during the Oral Question and Answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in response to a question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) regarding the achievements of IPCC since its establishment until the end of 2024 as well as the functions of IPCC, and Police, Friends and Collaborators (IPFC).

In addition, Saifuddin Nasution said that since July 1, 2023, IPCC has opened eight investigation papers, four of which have been successfully resolved.

“The IPCC Act states that there are complaints that the IPCC can investigate and can recommend punishment. There are also complaints that the IPCC receives but they have to be channeled to the MACC because there are elements of corruption. If it involves serious crimes, it needs to be channeled to the police because the police have a CID.

“Meanwhile, if it involves other issues, namely Sections 96 and 97 (Police Act 1967), it can be channeled to the Integrity Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin expects issues related to the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) to be tabled at the ministerial briefing session of the Dewan Rakyat this week. — Bernama

MORE TO COME