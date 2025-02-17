KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — DAP national chairperson Lim Guan Eng’s associate Tan Khong Chong has apologised for his outburst against Penang DAP chief Steven Sim on Saturday.

“I regretted what I have done and am fully responsible for my own action,” he said in a statement today, in a report by Malaysiakini.

Sim, in a separate statement, played down the incident and said he did not want to prolong issues that do not benefit the party.

“When I was appointed as the Penang DAP chairperson, I made party unity the core of our efforts to provide better services to the people of Penang,” he said in a Facebook post this evening.

“Therefore, I don’t want to prolong issues that don’t benefit the party. I wish to emphasise again that it was just a storm in a teacup, let us move on and move forward, together and stronger.”

The human resources minister also said the only thing that mattered was that the dinner to honour DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang went smoothly in a joyous atmosphere.

“The other things are not important,” he said.

Sim added that he has known Tan for a long time and described him as a loyal party member.

Tan’s outburst occurred after the dinner marking Kit Siang’s 84th birthday and his recent conferment of the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri title by the Penang governor.

Tan, who is Guan Eng’s special assistant, confronted Sim after the dinner and shouted insults at him.

He repeatedly called Sim “fan gu zai” (traitor) for nearly 10 seconds, hurled Hokkien vulgarities, and accused Sim of trying to undermine his “boss” (Guan Eng).

Sim did not respond or engage with Tan, instead continuing to smile and interact with other attendees.

The incident happened on the same day that party secretary-general Anthony Loke dismissed claims of internal strife within DAP.