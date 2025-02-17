KLANG, Feb 17 — The temporary ban on using electrical sockets on express buses is still in effect, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

Loke said that the suspension remains in place as the government continues to assess the risks associated with the installation and use of charging facilities on public transport.

“For the time being, we have not yet lifted the suspension. It is still under review as we work on establishing clear safety standards for bus operators to follow,” Loke said during a press conference.

Loke said the suspension is necessary while authorities draft appropriate guidelines for the installation of electrical sockets and wiring in buses.

He stressed that safety measures must be in place before any decision to lift the ban is considered.

“The necessary equipment and safety measures are being reviewed. We need to ensure that all electrical installations meet regulatory standards to prevent potential hazards such as overheating and electrical malfunctions,” he added.

Loke also revealed that discussions are underway with relevant agencies to enforce stricter regulations on electrical installations in buses. This could include periodic inspections and certification requirements to ensure compliance.

Additionally, the government is exploring measures to prevent the sale and use of non-compliant or unsafe electrical components in public transport vehicles.

“We will engage with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDN) to regulate the sale of unsafe electrical components to ensure they are not installed in public transport vehicles,” Loke stated.

Loke reiterated that passenger safety is the government’s top priority.

He urged bus operators to cooperate with authorities to enhance safety measures and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

“We do not want to compromise on safety. Passengers must be protected from any potential risks that could arise from unsafe electrical installations. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we work towards a safer and more reliable public transport system,” he said.

In November last year, a teenager died from electrocution while charging his mobile phone while on board an express bus in Penang.

A special task force was formed to investigate the matter and found that the bus had faulty electrical wiring, which caused the fatality.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice, pending the completion of safety assessments and the establishment of new guidelines for electrical installations on express buses.