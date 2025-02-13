KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The Kelantan state government has called on Perak Transit to make a firm decision regarding the construction of the Kota Baru Integrated Bus Terminal (KB Sentral) project — either proceed without further negotiations or return it to the state for takeover.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said time is running out, as the original plan was for KB Sentral to be operational by 2027, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

He noted that Perak Transit has continued to seek negotiations and impose conditions allegedly tied to private interests.

“A letter will be sent soon, and they must provide an immediate response. Discussions are ongoing, but we have set a deadline for completion.

“When we compromise, they (Perak Transit) use their position for their own benefit, and ultimately, the people of Kelantan suffer as KB Sentral remains incomplete despite being long overdue.

“That is why we have decided — if Perak Transit continues to insist on negotiations and conditions, we will set a deadline. ‘Take it or leave it,’ and the state government will take over the project,” he said.

He made the remarks during a dialogue session at the Mahabbah Kepimpinan Kerajaan Negeri Bersama Media event at a hotel in Kota Baru last night.

Previously, the state government appointed Perak Transit — a non-Bumiputera company — alongside China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC)-East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) as the main contractor for KB Sentral’s construction.

Mohamed Fadzli clarified that issuing the ultimatum was not meant to undermine Perak Transit’s capabilities, as the company has experience in similar projects.

However, he stressed that time constraints were the priority and that the state would not entertain prolonged negotiations with additional conditions.

“KB Sentral has many components — stations, a shopping complex, residences, and more — but our main focus is the bus terminal. The rest can come later, and that is what we will prioritise.

“We don’t want issues with Perak Transit, and we are not questioning their capability. They are the best company for this project based on their experience. But if they continue pushing for talks and conditions, we don’t have time,” he said.